Baker finishes Falcon track career strong

Michaela Baker has been one of the top track and field athletes in Minnesota over the last three seasons. Michaela Baker competes in the 100-meter hurdles event at the Section 6AA meet. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Baker, who competes in the 100-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump competitions, has been a mainstay at the Class 2A state track and field meet since the 2014 season, her freshman campaign with the Falcons.

Baker finished in 10th place in the triple jump in 2014 state meet, before finishing in second-place in the long jump and winning the triple jump competition in her sophomore campaign.

While Baker was unable to defend her state title, Baker’s success at the state meet extended into her junior campaign, where she again took second-place in the long jump competition and added an eighth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and a third-place finish in the triple jump competition.

This season, Baker had high hopes for capping her Armstrong career with a state title. Despite finishing just shy of taking home a state title, Baker had a strong performance nonetheless, with a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles before taking third-place in the triple jump.

Baker’s final experience at the state meet did not start well, as she was unable to make the finals competition of the long jump, as she finished 12th overall.

“It’s kind of disappointing with the long jump because I wanted to do well my last year,” Baker said. “It is weird having it be my last year.

“I’m looking forward to the future and getting better at North Dakota State.”

Despite the slow start, Baker was determined to finish the meet strong.

“I’m feeling good, I’m glad I did well in the hurdles,” Baker said. “I’m going to focus on that and the triple jump and just let go of my long jump.”

With the triple jump, perhaps her best of her three events, on the docket for the final day of the state meet, Baker knew she had to adopt a certain mindset to find success.

“Resting, working on technique and visualizing what I have to do,” Baker said. “Really it is just trying to stay healthy.

“I have been having a few back issues, but it’s fine.”

With the strong final day of the state meet, Baker’s Armstrong career came to an end.

“[Being a Armstrong Falcon] has been really great,” Baker said. “I love being a Falcon, I love all the people there, I love all my coaches.

“It has just been a really fun experience.”

Baker will join North Dakota State University in the fall and will compete for the Bison’s track and field squad.

