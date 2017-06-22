Metcalf takes the reins at Park Center

The Park Center girls basketball team has been one of the best programs in the state over the last four seasons. Barb Metcalf (right) was named the new Park Center head girls basketball coach June 7. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Pirates, led by former head coach Chris VanderHyde, won the Class 3A state tournament in 2013-14 and 2014-15, before moving to Class 4A and earning state berths in 2015-16 and 2016-17, and winning the state consolation championship in 2016-17.

After VanderHyde announced he would be leaving the program shortly after the conclusion of the state tournament, Park Center found itself in a position where it needed someone new to lead the program.

Enter Barb Metcalf.

Metcalf, who was a 1,000 point scorer for Wyndmere High School in North Dakota and coached nine seasons for the West Fargo girls basketball team, was announced as the new Park center head girls basketball coach June 7.

“I’m very positive, I’m upbeat about where [the program is] going to go,” Metcalf said. “I’m sure there are going to be parts of the past we are going to take from.

“I love the fact that Coach VanderHyde was man-to-man, but I also love to tweak with some things, too. I think you’re going to see a change-up as far as mentality when it comes to defense. The kids we have coming back can press, and they can press all game long.”

Metcalf, after making her first appearance at Park Center June 13, is excited about taking over the program.

“It was not only fun last year, but they won the championship two years in a row at 3A, and then they were moved up to 4A,” Metcalf said. “We’re not about complacency, I’m not here to replace any coach, I’m here to take the baton and run with it.

“We will improve where we can, but there is a great foundation, a great base. We have great attitudes, there is a great work ethic from what I have seen from these kids early.”

Metcalf describes her coaching style as a mix of what she has seen from great coaches over the years.

“I’m a huge [former University of Tennessee head women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt] fan, I went to a practice of hers, I went to an NCAA tournament of hers, and she is someone I look up to,” Metcalf said. “I also have other people I look up to, a different combination of my style, I have a little bit of [University of Connecticut head women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, a little bit of [Duke University head men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyewski] and of course I love the hometown favorite, [Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve].”

When it comes to what she hopes to accomplish at Park Center, Metcalf has kept her hopes simple to this point.

“We’re going to focus on two things,” Metcalf said. “Those things are tradition, we’re going to keep that tradition alive, and we’re going to trust the process.”

Metcalf takes over a team that posted a 21-5 regular season record last season.

