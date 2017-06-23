OPC boys split section games

The Osseo/Park Center boys lacrosse team completed a 2017 regular season in which it posted a 6-8 record, but OPC felt it was capable of playing its best lacrosse of the season at the Section 8 tournament. Osseo/Park Center’s Chris Kuras dashes past a pair of Becker defenders and prepares to send a shot sailing toward the goal during OPC’s 8-5 win over Becker May 30. (Photo by Rich Moll-richmollphotography.com)

“I feel like our boys started running the offense more efficiently as the season progressed,” Osseo/Park Center head boys lacrosse coach Darren Nelson said. “They had trouble understanding what works against a certain defense and what doesn’t when the season began. That got better as the season went along.

“With a young team, they were used to being able to just use skill and athleticism to score goals. At the varsity level, they have to work together more and run a team offense in order to accumulate goals and they weren’t used to that.”

Osseo/Park Center got off to a strong start to the tournament with an 8-5 win over Becker May 30. Carter Compton, Chris Kuras, Daman Lingasin and Caleb Love scored two goals each for OPC.

Following the win over Becker, OPC had a tough task, a sit faced No. 2-seeded St. Michael-Albertville.

“We knew St. Michael-Albertville was going to be a tough matchup,” Nelson said. “The top three seeds in our section were all very good teams, so any of the three were going to be a challenge.

“We knew we were going to have to play a flawless game, but we had a game plan in hopes to slow down their potent offense.”

OPC rode three goals from Compton and one from Kuras, but Osseo/Park Center’s season ended with a 16-4 loss to St. Michael-Albertville.

“I did like that the team never quit,” Nelson said. “We trailed 9-1 at halftime and we came out in the third quarter and scored three of the first four goals.

“I thought we may have something going in the second half, but we lost that momentum and could never get it back. All season, the boys worked hard and regardless of the outcome, never quit playing.”

The loss, on top of ending OPC’s 2017 season, also ended the careers of the program’s six seniors, four of which played on varsity.

“The four varsity seniors each brought a something different to our team,” Nelson said. “Jason Comstock was the heart and soul of our defense. He was three year letter winner and a terrific leader for this team.

“Jack Hauser was another one of our captains. He unfortunately had his season cut short due to a broken jaw, but was another three year letter winner. These two gained a lot of experience on the 2015 team that went to the Section Championship and over the last two years were starters.” “Maguire Hautala started every game this year and was a very good decision maker on the field,” Nelson added. “He was probably one of the smarter players on the team and always seemed to be making the right plays.

“Coby Timm was a blue collar hustle player. He played solid defense, added some goals, and worked hard on both sides of the ball. All of them were great kids off the field as well, so we won’t just miss them for their lacrosse abilities.”

While Osseo/Park Center will miss its seniors, OPC knows expectations will be high next season.

“I think we definitely have high expectations going into next season,” Nelson said. “It will be all about how much work the returning players put in this off-season, knowing they could be a special team next year.

“We return our five leading scorers and eight total starters from this year’s team, we also have a goalie in Ben Peterson that now has a year of experience under his belt. He did terrific for his first year at this level (He lettered as a defenseman last year).

“Our success will depend largely on the development of our d-poles. We had a lot of new guys on the defensive side of the field this year that experienced some growing pains at times this year, but I truly believe will make them better for next year. Out of 24 players that lettered, half were freshmen and sophomores, so I’m really excited about the potential this program has for the next couple of seasons.”

Follow Sun Post sports editor Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris and on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.