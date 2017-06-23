Taking dodgeball to the next level

Five local ultimate dodgeball teams competed for the chance of a lifetime June 1, as they gathered at SkyZone Trampoline Park’s Plymouth location to compete in the local qualifier for the 2017 Ultimate Dodgeball Championship. An ultimate dodgeball competitor looks to help his team qualify for a spot in the Ultimate Dodgeball Championship. (Submitted photo)

Ultimate dodgeball takes the traditional game of dodgeball with the addition of trampolines. Competitors can jump off any part of the wall-to-wall trampoline court in an attempt to win the game.

There were 32 local qualifying tournaments held around the nation over the last few weeks, with one of those tournaments taking place at SkyZone’s Plymouth location.

“This year we kind of simplified it a little bit, so we decided to only go regionally,” SkyZone Plymouth manager Andrew Lyons said. “We are the only park in the Midwest region that is hosting this for SkyZone, I want to say there were 40 or 50 parks that hosted last year.

“This year they brought it down to 32, and we were one of those 32.”

Lyons said the process of hosting the tournament was rather simple, as SkyZone had to just apply for the ability to host the tournament and have an official inspect the location. Lyons believes SkyZone Plymouth’s two dodgeball courts was the ultimate deciding factor in being able to host one of the 32 local qualifiers.

“This is a big deal, it’s a lot of fun and I have enjoyed putting it together,” Lyons said. “It’s very cool, because we’re now getting people who haven’t been here beforehand to see the trampolines and the fun.”

Lyons and SkyZone Plymouth also allowed the five local area teams (T.C. Boosh, Reflex, Globo Gym, Arm-strong and Peach panthers) to practice on the court to prepare for the tournament.

T.C. Boosh, the 2016 local qualifier champion that ended last year’s tournament as one of the top eight teams, defending its championship this season, while Reflex finished as the runner-up squad.

T.C. Boosh will compete in the 2017 Ultmate Dodgeball Championship in Orlando Park, Illinois from Aug. 3-5. The winner of the championship takes home a $50,000 cash prize.

Follow Sun Post sports editor Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris and on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.