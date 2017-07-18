Rebels look to defend their crown

The Champlin American Legion baseball team had an up and down regular season, but the Rebels feel they are getting hot at the right time, with the Sub-State 9 tournament having begun July 18. Champlin’s Trey Carlson rips a hit to left-center field during game action from earlier this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Rebels finished the summer season with two wins last week, as Champlin picked up a 12-2 win over Park Center July 11, before defeating Osseo 9-0 July 12.

“We feel good, this is a big week for us,” Champlin American Legion head coach Tyler Ockuly said. “I think we’re about middle-of-the-pack and we have a couple games left, so we hope to climb that ladder a little bit.”

After struggling on offense during the high school varsity season, Champlin has been swinging the bats much better as of late. The Rebels scored 21 runs in two games last week, while also scoring 39 runs in five games during the Gopher Classic July 7-9.

“I think it’s just one of those baseball things where [hitting] is just contagious,” Ockuly said. “A couple guys get on and a couple guys see them get on and they keep passing the bat.

“One thing we’re trying to focus on is letting the ball travel and hitting it the other way. Our coaches are phenomenal and the high school coaches do a great job, so there’s not much coaching that has to be done.”

For Ockuly and the Rebels, they feel it all simply comes down to having fun while playing the game.

“I think a lot of it is just them going out there and having fun,” Ockuly said. “We all just said we want to go out there, have fun and win baseball games.

“Everybody on this team can go out and contribute in a different way, so it has been very helpful. We put a lot of thanks into these guys for stepping up and doing what we ask them to do.”

Champlin had a good start to its game against Park Center July 11, as the Rebels scored six runs in the second inning, with key hits being two-run doubles by junior Trey Carlson and senior Zach Loven, and three more in the fourth, with the key hit being a two-run single by junior Max Loven, who had three RBIs in the contest.

Max Loven and Carlson have been two of the many players set to return to the Rebels next spring that have played key roles this summer.

“Some of those juniors are our best leaders,” Ockuly said. ‘We have the Max Lovens, the Trey Carlsons, some of those guys are guys we will look to do a lot for us next year and this is a big step.

“You can already see the amount of leadership they put into this program and it’s great to have.”

With Champlin having begun play in the Sub State 9 tournament July 18, ockuly hopes his team will be able to take its momentum gained during the final week of the regular season and apply it to postseason play.

Champlin won the sub-state tournament in each of the past two seasons, and the Rebels will look to advance to the state tournament for the third consecutive season this week. In order to do that, ockuly knows his team has to play a certain brand of baseball.

“We’re just going to have to keep throwing strikes,” Ockuly said. “We preach throwing strikes all year long and guys will have to step up in different places.

“We feel we have the depth, especially from the arms’ side, where we feel we will be just fine going into that sub-state. We hope to have some fun and win a couple games.”

No matter what, Ockuly simply wants his team to have a good time.

“It’s summer ball, we just preach having fun,” Ockuly said. “You can tell in these games that the guys just like being out here and it makes it super easy for us.

“They have a lot of fun in high school, too, don’t get me wrong, but summer ball is just a different vibe. These guys just love playing.”

Follow Sun Post sports editor Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris and on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.