Cook is ready for the next step

After missing his sophomore season of football, Adam Cook bounced back in a big way during the 2016 season. Adam Cook (65) will look to lead the Cooper football team to glory during the upcoming 2017 season. (Photo courtesy of J. Stoia Portrait Design)

Cook, a 6-foot-7-inch, 320 pound behemoth for the Cooper football team, was slotted as the Hawks’ right guard last season while University of Wyoming-commit Eric Abojei was entrenched as the left tackle.

With a teammate on the line that had first-hand experience with the ins and outs of the recruiting process, Cook said having Abojei by his side made his junior season much easier.

“It was really nice being able to talk to him about the recruiting side of things,” Cook said. “I was able to see his work ethic and his overall commitment definitely helped all of us.

“Being able to ask him questions has been really helpful.”

Now, Cook is set to take over for Abojei as the left tackle as Cooper looks to advance to the Class 5A state tournament.

“It’s senior season, so we’re trying to go out as state champions, that’s everyone’s goal,” Cook said. “We’re coming off the best season in school history last year, we’re trying to one-up our seniors from last year.”

With both Spring Lake Park, the team Cooper fell to in the section title game last season, and the Hawks both having lost a substantial amount of talented players, Cook knows the responsibility rests upon the shoulders of the returners to carry Cooper to state.

“They graduated a lot of people, we graduated 29 seniors, so we’re in the same boat there,” Cook said. “We bring pretty much our whole offense back, we have some pieces to patch up on the line, obviously, but as far as the skill positions they’re all coming back.

“I for sure think this is the year.”

For Cook, he is looking to build off a season in which he cemented his status as one of the most talented offensive lineman in the state.

“Freshman year I had been talking to the Cooper coaches since I was in youth football, they looked at our class as a good class coming into Cooper,” Cook said. “Stuff didn’t go right sophomore year, but junior year was a good year for us.

“I regretted not playing sophomore year, so I came in with more ambition than I would have had I played sophomore year. That definitely helped.”

Cook, after his performance from the 2016 season, has picked up two Division I offers and two Division II offers to play football at the collegiate level.

“This whole recruiting process has been a blessing, to be honest,” Cook said. “I never pictured myself being able to get free education off playing football, it was a dream of mine, but nobody really expects that.

“For it to be happening and for me to have the coaches I do to put me in positions to talk to college coaches or to talk to college coaches for me, it makes this whole process really nice.”

Cook believes he can bring a lot to a collegiate program.

“I feel that I move really well for my size,” Cook said. “I showed on tape last year I could pull as a guard, and I hope to show that this year as a tackle.

“I understand the game, I see things the defense is trying to do before they do it, I see that and try to counter that. I feel the mental aspect and mobility are my strengths.”

Despite his numerous strengths, Cook knows there is plenty of room for improvement before his high school career ends.

“I am working hard to get stronger, I’m in the weight room every day with the team,” Cook said. “Being able to bring that chemistry to this new group of kids, I’m the only returning offensive lineman, while the group from last year had been playing together for two or three years, so they had that chemistry down while we’re still working on that piece.”

Cook, on top of looking to improve his skills on the field, is also looking to prove himself in the classroom.

“My freshman year the coaches were getting on me because a lot of the athletes coming out of Cooper didn’t take their freshman year seriously and that derailed their high school careers,” Cook said. “My freshman year I had a 3.7 GPA and took it really serious, then I got to some of the college courses and those really kicked my butt.

“My GPA has gone down, but I’m trying to pick it back up.”

Cook and the Hawks will look to build off a strong 2016 season and advance to state when the 2017 season begins in August.

Follow Sun Post sports editor Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris and on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.