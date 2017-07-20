Crystal Robbinsdale United finds success

Success has been hard to find for the Crystal Robbinsdale United soccer club over its first five years. The Crystal Robbinsdale United soccer club’s U12 team poses for a photo after winning a Father’s Day weekend tournament in Lakeville. The club’s U12 team is one of the club’s two teams that finished the summer in first-place in their divisions. (Submitted photo)

With larger clubs such as Park Valley United and Fusion Soccer Club in the area, Crystal Robbinsdale United has had to fight for every athlete it can get.

While Crystal Robbinsdale United doesn’t have the same numbers as the area’s bigger clubs, it has been able to find success, as the club’s U11 boys team finished first in its division, while the U12 boys team finished the summer tied for first in its division. The U12 team was also able to recently capture a win during a Father’s Day weekend tournament in Lakeville, a feat those involved with Crystal Robbinsdale United are proud of.

“It such a great feeling,” Crystal Robbinsdale Director of Communications/Recreational Director Carla Knudson said. “I have such pride for these kids, and not just my own kids, and to watch them work and develop as a unit has been incredible.

“These kids have played together competitively for almost two years and to see them from the beginning of the season to now is just great.”

Crystal Robbinsdale United was not invited to the tournament, as it was added after another team was forced to drop out.

“We talk a lot about being an underdog,” Knudson said. “Crystal Robbinsdale is not as well-known as Park Valley or Fusion or some of these bigger clubs, so we always come in as the underdog because not many people know us.

“To come into a tournament where we came in after another team dropped out, the kids now thought they shouldn’t have been invited because they came in and won everything.”

Crystal Robbinsdale United has been looked at as an underdog since the club first began roughly five years ago. Mike Mustful, co-founder and president of Crystal Robbinsdale United, started the club roughly five years ago to try to make a club where kids could play soccer for as little a cost as possible.

“I was coaching for another club along with my friend Deter DeGross and we were watching kids being turned away for things like the families couldn’t afford to pay, and our team needed extra players and we knew of some that wanted to play, but they told us they couldn’t afford it,” Mustful said. “We had enough of watching this happen and we decided to start an affordable club that’s competitive with all the other clubs around and any kid could play.

“We charge over half the cost of what other clubs cost and if somebody can’t play, then we work something out with them so that their kid could play. We don’t turn people away.”

In that five years, Crystal Robbinsdale United’s leadership group has gone from the duo of Mustful and DeGross, who passed away earlier this year, to a five-person board of directors.

“They have been a tremendous help to me in helping the club become successful,” Mustful said. “They helped things get a little smoother, we were making good decisions and we hope to get a few more members on board and we hope to get more members and make this club as successful as the bigger ones.”

Despite the increase in decision-makers, Crystal Robbinsdale United continues to have three teams, with U11 boys, U11 girls and U12 boys teams in action this summer. While Mustful said he would like to keep the club relatively small, he is doing what he can to increase the club’s numbers.

“Word of mouth, we send out flyers to all the schools, we try to get out to different families to tell them we’re representing our neighborhood, our area,” Mustful said. “It’s word of mouth from one year to another, so we have been gaining, it’s a slow process, but we have been gaining, and the teams that we have now that are doing so well, we have other families now that are looking at it and thinking this is a club that’s trying to produce year-round.”

Mustful said one of his short-term goals is to partner with the Armstrong and Cooper soccer programs to become a feeder program for the high school squads, which could work to increase the club’s numbers.

“We’re starting to work with one of the coaches at Armstrong and I have been in contact with someone at Cooper to see how we can work together,” Mustful said. “I have been trying to see if we can get some of our kids volunteering at their games to see if we can get a relationship going so we can feed their programs.”

While Crystal Robbinsdale United continues its search for players, Mustful has kept his goals for the club rather simplistic.

“I would like to see us expand, get a little bigger,” Mustful said. “Not that I would like us to be a huge club, I still want to keep it as affordable as possible and have the kids continue to show we can compete with these larger clubs without the extra fees.”

Follow Sun Post sports editor Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris and on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.