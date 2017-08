Liberian community members dance with the Liberian flag July 26 at the Organization of Liberians in Minnesota office, 7001 78 Ave. N. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

Members of the Liberian community celebrated Liberian Independence Day July 26 at the Organization of Liberians in Minnesota office. Liberia became an independent republic 170 years ago on July 26, 1847. Brooklyn Park has a significant Liberian population, and city leaders often refer to Brooklyn Park as the largest Liberian city outside of Liberia. Mayor Jeff Lunde proclaimed July 26 as Liberian Independence Day at the July 24 city council meeting.