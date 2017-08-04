Minnehaha Creek Watershed Management Plan being updated

The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District is updating its Watershed Management Plan as part of its ongoing commitment to water quality issues throughout the watershed.

Required by law to set the district’s goals and guide its activities, the current plan was adopted in 2007, with the next generation plan due at the end of 2017.

The district is inviting residents to review and provide comment on the draft 10-year update its Watershed Management Plan.

To view the plan, visit bit.ly/2tJy07l.

The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District’s 2017 Management Plan builds upon the previous plan’s extensive technical understanding of the watershed’s resources, now emphasizing collaboration with communities to align water resource goals with local land use goals.

The plan establishes clear priorities to focus the district’s work, while providing the flexibility to respond to needs and opportunities identified in real time.

This draft plan is being distributed to cities and townships, counties, state review agencies, lake associations and other stakeholders for 60-day review and comment.

Following the end of the comment period Tuesday, Sept. 5, the district will provide written responses and hold a public hearing to solicit further input. The revised plan will then be submitted to the state review agencies for final review.

Anyone who would like to provide comments on the draft plan should send them to Becky Christopher at [email protected]