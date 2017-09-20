Cooper girls off to best start since 2007

So far, so good for the Cooper girls soccer team. (SUN Post STAFF PHOTO BY Chris Chesky)

Cooper freshman Jordyn Saddler chases after a loose ball during the Hawks’ 7-0 win over Richfield Sept. 12.

The Hawks, off to a 5-1-1 start, are off to their best seven-game streak since 2007. While there are many top-flight teams that are led by upperclassmen, the Hawks are led by three strong senior captains, Felicia Villalobos, Madie McGuire and Ailee Snapko, and a strong group of freshmen and eighth -graders.

Cooper, in its most recent action, honored its three seniors with a 7-0 win over Richfield during the Hawks’ Senior Night Sept. 12. Evelyn Villalobos and Snapko scored two goals apiece, while Jordyn Saddler, Maeve Snapko and Nora Griffin-Wiesner added goals for the Hawks. Isabella Grandbois, Felicia Villalobos, Evelyn Villalobos and Clare Snapko recorded assists for the Hawks.

“What we’re trying to do is always get them into good habits, build good citizens and those guys are great in that regard,” Wetherall said. “[Felicia] is a good competitor, vocal and teammates respect her for that, Ailee is just super athletic and hard-working, and Madie is also super hard-working and out there to support her teammates.

“The team latches onto that and follows their lead. It make sour job easy because we have such great leaders.”

Cooper’s seniors have helped the Hawks get off to their strong start, as well as help shape the young players in the program.

“Number one, it’s our senior leadership. All our [seniors] have been here since they were freshmen and they make it so much easier for the young kids coming in,” Wetherall said. “Mostly it is just like anything else, once you get out there and experience it a little bit, you see you didn’t fall apart, then you’re OK with it.

“Clare Snapko is an eighth-grader playing all these minutes for us and played as a seventh-grader. A.J. [Jiron] got out a little bit last year, but she, in the first game, had to make a couple tough stops and she survived it. What I see, at least, is they exhale and know they can do it.”

For the seniors, the win was a great way to commemorate their Cooper careers.

“This means a lot, I love this team so much, I have played with this team for four years,” Ailee Snapko said. “It’s such a family feel, and finishing Senior Night with a win feels really good and really worthwhile.”

Cooper’s seniors and younger contributors have stepped up their game as of late, as increased possession of the ball has resulted in more offensive chances and less chances for the opposition.

“There’s this tipping point in being able to possess the ball,” Wetherall said. “I feel like we are kind of getting over that hump now, where we can possess it and get a couple more chances.

“We’re able to defend less, and all the credit is to the kids, they’re making it easy. They want to hold onto the ball and create chances that we like to see and it is turning well out so far.”

In order to keep up its success, Cooper knows it must not look too far ahead, as the Hawks have many games against tough teams coming up.

“It sounds so cliché, but we have to take it at a one game at a time kind of thing,” Wetherall said. “We have to make sure we’re well-prepared for each opponent and make sure we’re ready for each game, there’s such great competition.

“All the teams can compete, so we try to do the best we can to compete, make sure we’re defending the ball and build it from there.”

Cooper will play next against Hopkins at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Cooper High School.

Follow Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris, or on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.