Champlin Park stuns Osseo with late FG

The Osseo football team entered halftime of its game against Champlin Park Sept. 22 with an added sense of confidence after taking a 16-7 lead to begin the game. (Photo by Rich Moll-richmollphotography.com)

Champlin Park’s Peyton Eue connects on a game-winning 33-yard field goal with one minute left as the Rebels defeated Osseo 17-16 Sept. 22.

Champlin Park then connected on a 33-yard field goal with a minute left and Nate Tolentino secured a game-winning interception to give the Rebels a 17-16 win over the Orioles.

“It was good, the consistency was not,” Champlin Park head football coach Mike Korton said. “We have got to be more consistent with the way we do things and we have to get better.

“I give a lot of credit to Osseo, they came out and did a nice job, and it was a well-fought game that came down to the last seconds.”

The Rebels began the scoring with a 38-yard touchdown run before Osseo quarterback Greg Arrell hit Quelyn Nelson for a 15-yard touchdown pass to tie the game in the first quarter.

Then, after Osseo forced Champlin Park to punt deep in its own territory, Osseo head football coach Ryan Stockhaus called a timeout with one second left in order to get the Rebels to punt into the wind in an attempt to secure better field position. Instead, the snap went over the head of the Champlin park punter and out of the end zone for a safety for the Orioles.

“I have to give credit to our special teams coordinator and the guys on this staff, but when we started we knew they were going to wind it down and we knew we had the wind at our back and they had to punt into the wind,” Stockhaus said. “It was important for us to maintain field position, we had them pretty backed up, and while the clock was ticking we got set up for it and called the timeout hoping for better field position.

“It worked out even better than we planned when the ball was snapped over their heads.”

Reggie Dupree then scored on a 12-yard rushing touchdown to give the Orioles a 16-7 halftime advantage.

“I think we have seen progression from week to week where we have gotten better,” Stockhaus said. “Offensively, we felt we left a lot of points off the board the first three weeks, but we did a good job of mixing personnel and mixing formations and keeping Champlin Park on their toes.

“We got them tired, I feel our conditioning has been pretty good, so all those things played into our favor offensively.”

Champlin Park then got off to a good start in the second half, as Ernest Worjloh scored on an 8-yard touchdown run and Peyton Eue, with one minute left, connected on a 33-yard touchdown to give the Rebels the victory.

Coming off a week in which the Rebels lost to St. Michael-Albertville due to mistakes in the second half, Korton was happy to see his team play well late in the game.

“I think it’s very important for us to have that success late in the game,” Korton said. “We talked to them about, no matter if it’s a win or a loss, you have to learn from both, and last week we learned from a loss and had a better second half.

“Now, hopefully, we can learn from a win and understand how to be more consistent, limit the mistakes and play a little better from the start.”

Korton credited the victory to his defense, a unit that impressed Korton in the second half against Osseo.

“Our defense stepped up and did not give them chances,” Korton said. “On offense, we turned the ball over three times in the first half and one was a snap out of the back of the end zone for a safety, and another was a fumble right away and we gave them a short field going with the wind.

“Giving them a short field and for them to score a touchdown, we did it three times in the first half.”

For Osseo, Stockhaus simply thinks his team gave the rebels far too many chances to seal the victory.

“I just feel we gave a really good team too many chances,” Stockhaus said. “I feel we can look back on the drawing board and point at 15 to 20 plays and say if this one thing doesn’t happen, we probably win that game.

“That’s players, that’s coaches, that’s penalties, you just can’t give good teams too many opportunities to get back in the game.”

Champlin Park (3-1) will play next against Blaine at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Blaine High School, while Osseo (2-2) will play Centennial at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Osseo High School.

