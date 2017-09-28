Cooper boys earn first wins

The Cooper boys soccer team got off to a slow start to the 2017 season, as the Hawks opened the year on a five-game losing streak and were outscored 24-4. (SUN Post STAFF PHOTO BY Chris Chesky)

Cooper’s Jafar Abdulrahman chases down a loose ball during the Hawks’ 5-4 win over Richfield Sept. 12.

Despite the lack of success in the win-loss column, Cooper head boys soccer coach Kent Getchell has been pleased with his team’s development in recent games, especially on offense.

“We talked about being dangerous and getting behind teams,” Getchell said. “We have strikers, we have kids that don’t play and now they’re trying to figure out how to play the striker position.

“They’re starting to figure out they need to get in behind defenders to pose a threat.”

Cooper’s development came to a fruition Sept. 12, as the Hawks earned their first win of the season with a 5-4 victory over Richfield.

“I don’t want to say we’ve turned the corner, but the first two games we didn’t put the ball in the net and now we are scoring a little bit,” Getchell said. “We just need to do a better job of when we get up two or three to just put the game away.

“We made simple mistakes in front of the net.”

Alexia Martinez scored two goals, and Jafar Abdulrahman, Giancarlo Pinzon-Medina, and Japhet Tovar Toledo picked up goals for the Hawks in the victory.

“It really took a lot of hard work,” Abdulrahman said. “Everybody worked hard for it, the whole team.

“Most of the guys were injured and not showing up to practice, but, in the last week, we have been chasing them to get to practice. Coach told us to work hard and we did and ended up winning.”

Cooper led the game 4-1, and then 5-2, but two late scores by the Spartans with roughly 12 minutes left put pressure on the Hawks’ defense.

“What hurt us was our bad touches in front of the net,” Getchell said. “We played it right to Richfield kids, so the issues we have are bad touches out of the back and protecting the ball.

“These kids don’t play much, so it seems every year it takes five or six games to understand it a little better and to speed the game up a bit. Hopefully, we have a strong of games here against teams that might be beatable that we can advantage of, we can get two or three more wins before the more difficult part of our schedule.”

With their first win under their belts, the Hawks hope to play well throughout the rest of the regular season. With the 2017 season marking Getchell’s second year with the Cooper program, he hopes his team will continue to build on what it has learned so far.

“These kids aren’t playing, so that hurts a little bit, but most of these kids played varsity last year,” Getchell said. “At least they understand what I expect from them, and as we progress deeper into the season they will know what I expect from quality touches, being creative on the ball and how to attack.

“We were able to do that last year, but we’re moved down to [Class A], so hopefully we will do a better job in sections.”

The Hawks followed their first win of the season with a 1-0 win over Kennedy Sept. 14.

Cooper will play next against Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

