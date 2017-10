The Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers will accept nominations through Dec. 31 for the 2017-2018 Robbinsdale Area Schools Teacher of the Year and Education Assistant of the Year.

The winners of the local recognition will be forwarded to compete in the state level contests. Anyone can nominate a teacher – students, parents, administrators, colleagues, and community members. Self-nominations are also accepted.

Nomination forms can be found online at rftonline.org.