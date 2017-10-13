See an advance screening of ‘Suburbicon’ Oct. 23 in Edina

You and a guest are invited to an advance screening of “Suburbicon” at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23, at the AMC Southdale in Edina.

“Suburbicon” stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac, and is written by Joel & Ethan Coen, along with Grant Heslov and George Clooney, who also directs the film. Watch trailers and get more information at http://www.suburbiconmovie.com/

To download a pair of passes click on the link (while supplies last). Seating is based on first come, first served. It is recommended to arrive early: http://www.gofobo.com/SUNNEWS