Students at SEA School in Golden Valley are collecting money for hurricane relief

Teacher Carol Cullen is pictured with her first grade class in front of SEA Elementary in Golden Valley as the students hold a sign in support of students at Moore Elementary, a school in Houston Cullen’s friend taught at that was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. (Submitted photo)

After surpassing $500 goal for Harvey victims, goal jumps to $1,000

By LACI GAGLIANO

SEA School first-grade teacher Carol Cullen has been an educator for 31 years. Having spent 10 of those years teaching at an elementary school in Houston, it hit her especially hard to find out that a school there where her friend teaches, Moore Elementary, was flooded in Hurricane Harvey, virtually destroying everything inside the school.

“She lost every single thing, and so did every single other teacher. The thought of that, it just made me cry for weeks,” she said. “When I came to school, I just knew we had to do something.”

Two students rose to the occasion to help with a relief effort. Third grader Anna Smelser said she felt compelled to do something since she has a friend in Florida who faced a threat from Hurricane Irma shortly after the Harvey disaster.

“I just got the idea and thought, ‘Well, I don’t want this to happen to them,’ because my friend lived out in Florida,” she said. “I heard that Ms. Cullen had that same idea, so we just hooked up, and it’s gone really far.” Third grader Anna Smelser, left, first grade teacher Carol Cullen, and fourth grader Sophie Durand in Cullen’s classroom. Smelser and Cullen started a fundraiser to help a school affected by Hurricane Harvey, which Durand helps with. In class, Cullen educates her students about the science of a hurricane. “We’re a science school, so we need to understand what a hurricane is,” she said. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

Fourth grader Sophie Durand also jumped in to help with the project. She said their friends have been pitching in as well, and that it’s been taking off much stronger than they had imagined.

“$500 was our goal, and we’ve gotten more,” she said, adding that they’ll likely have enough to also send to Puerto Rico.

The two said they brainstormed for a couple of weeks before deciding how to raise the money. Each morning before school starts, they set out cans to collect everything from pennies to $50 bills from other students. A poster says “Hundreds for Hurricanes,” and students who donate get an eraser in exchange as incentive.

“We raised money before through Adventure Club, and used the idea from that. Then we thought about maybe using a bell, so you can ring a bell every time you donated, but we figured it’d get so obnoxious, so we decided to do erasers, and it’s worked,” Smelser said.

They built up gradual momentum, and have been pleased by the participation from their classmates.

“It took like, one day to pick up, because they didn’t know it was starting. Then it just went, ‘boom!’”

“We announced it on the loudspeaker,” Durand added.

She said she’d want people to help if the same thing had happened to her school.

“I’ve watched a couple of videos of the news down there. It felt bad – like, why does this have to happen?” she reflected. (Pictured left to right) Fourth graders Rayna Simmons, Hayden Wulff, and first grader Harper Wulff collect money at SEA Elementary in Golden Valley to donate to an elementary school in Houston destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. (Submitted photo)

“It feels great that everyone’s donating, because it really helps. $500 isn’t going to cover everything, but it’s going to help a lot,” Smelser said.

Cullen said the fundraiser has been so successful, they’re going to try for $1,000.

“I think they’ve learned how important it is to think about somebody besides themselves,” she said. “The money we raise is just a drop in the bucket for them, what they need, but every cent comes right from our heart.”

Anyone in the community interested in donating can do so by dropping off cash, coins or checks at the school.