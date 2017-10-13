Ten Thousand Things Theatre at North Hennepin Community College

Ten Thousand Things Theatre Company is coming to North Hennepin Community College for a production of the Greek tragedy “Electra,” at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, in the Grand Hall, College for Business and Technology.
Admission is free.
