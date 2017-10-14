Title 1 programming in Robbinsdale Area Schools will place more emphasis on ‘family engagement’

By LACI GAGLIANO

Robbinsdale Area Schools will upgrade its Title 1 program to accommodate changes from the adoption of the Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced No Child Left Behind, including an effort to achieve more equitable result for students by moving from an emphasis on parental involvement to one on “family engagement.”

“Parent involvement is nothing new. Federal programming for Title 1 has always had a large level of parental involvement,” said Stephanie Burrage, district executive director of curriculum. Title 1 programming involves federal funding for schools with higher concentrations of students with low-income backgrounds, an effort intended to help close achievement gaps.

The Robbinsdale district has seven Title 1 buildings, with school-wide programs available.

“School-wide programs means that every student is a Title 1 student, because there is at least 40 percent free and reduced lunch status in that building,” Burrage said, adding that in private Title 1 schools, the programming still targets just the students enrolled in the program.

According to Burrage, part of the effort to rework wording to suggest “family engagement” is to encourage participation in decision-making processes, since it’s historically been difficult to get people to attend meetings and participate actively and consistently.

“We need to drum up our creative juices in getting some people to come to the table to help us develop further how we’re going to engage all families and be here for all of them,” she said.

She said there have been explorations in hosting family conferences and home visits, with different time frames available to accommodate a wider range of scheduling options for such meetings. The main priority is bringing a more cohesive framework to the program to ensure greater input and participation is received from Title 1 families. The district will make a push to hear more voices and encourage more hands-on participation in the educational programming provided by Title 1.

“Our leadership teams are working hard to get community members and parents to the table to help them develop what is really going to work for students in achieving success,” Burrage said.